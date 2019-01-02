Leju (LEJU) vs. Gazit Globe (GZT) Head to Head Contrast

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Leju has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju -8.38% -15.29% -8.70% Gazit Globe -11.36% 2.11% 0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leju and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $362.53 million 0.50 -$160.90 million ($1.19) -1.13 Gazit Globe $817.00 million 1.66 $142.00 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Leju.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leju and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leju currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Leju’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leju is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Leju on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate and home furnishing advertisers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

