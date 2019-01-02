Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $24,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 6,400 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $157,376.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,600 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,616.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 8,000 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,120.00.

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 11,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,328. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 68,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

