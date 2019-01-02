Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,026,314 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 1,383,089 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,690 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $311,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPT stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

