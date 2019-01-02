Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 122.60 ($1.60).

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 68.33 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £2,531.25 ($3,307.53). Also, insider Matthew Crummack purchased 63,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £50,247.16 ($65,656.81). Insiders purchased 105,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,354 over the last ninety days.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

