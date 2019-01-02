Linamar (LNR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$71.00 to C$68.00. CIBC currently has an average rating on the stock. Linamar traded as low as C$43.15 and last traded at C$44.55, with a volume of 78934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.30.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.80.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,268,000.00. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.09, for a total value of C$302,068.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 9.77000059849341 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

