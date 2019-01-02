Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $124,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 233,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,290. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.