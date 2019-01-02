Linx (LINX) 1-Day Volume Hits $398.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Linx has a market capitalization of $126,074.00 and $398.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Linx has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00847056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Linx Profile

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 34,826,278 coins and its circulating supply is 33,826,278 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

