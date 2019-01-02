Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $127,718.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.02374236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00155891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00204013 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025936 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025794 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,134,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

