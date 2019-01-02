Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $33.22 or 0.00848326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Coinbe, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $409.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001212 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 59,844,127 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms such as Binance, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, and others.

