Lithia Motors (LAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors is poised to gain from the expansion of its business through acquisitions and store openings. In third-quarter 2018, the company added Chrysler Jeep Dodge location in Calallen, TX, while separated a Subaru franchise into a stand-alone facility in Utica, NY. Footprint expansion will aid the company to add new customers and expand revenue base. Also, adequate free cash flow enables Lithia Motors to opt for share repurchase programs and pay dividends. However, a continuous rise in SG&A expense primarily due to acquisition expenses and insurance reserves is hampering the company’s profit margin.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE:LAD opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

