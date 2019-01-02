LivaNova (LIVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIVN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $48,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $972,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,332,000 after acquiring an additional 309,138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

