Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Macquarie raised Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 105,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 224,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 227,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

