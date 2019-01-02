Loki Price Down 15.6% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Loki has a market cap of $6.49 million and $9,563.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00005202 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.03960126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.04277460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00848287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.01319515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00138273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.01574124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00342972 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 35,152,536 coins and its circulating supply is 31,778,244 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

