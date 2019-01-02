LPL Financial LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (IPE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 818,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 155,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

IPE opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $56.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

