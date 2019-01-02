LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,549 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000.
Shares of ETW opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
