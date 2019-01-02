LTC Properties Inc (LTC) to Issue Jan 19 Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a jan 19 dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 31st.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,238. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 86.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

