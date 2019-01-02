Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $593,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 289.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 398,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 256,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 90,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 454.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 188,654 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20,374.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 291,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $29.63.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

