Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $662,000 Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

