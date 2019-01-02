Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $561,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Stock

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

TWO stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 90.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

