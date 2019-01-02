Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthequity worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Healthequity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.77.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $307,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $146,435.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,661.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock worth $1,163,748 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/macquarie-group-ltd-decreases-position-in-healthequity-inc-hqy.html.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.