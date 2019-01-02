Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $5.57 Million in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Stock

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 206,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $113,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $323,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

JHG stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

