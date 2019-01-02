Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 16,850 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 26,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE:VFC opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-16850-shares-of-vf-corp-vfc.html.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.