Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $6.16 Million Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 299,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Atlantica Yield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $55,840,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 19.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 244,988 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $27,371,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $27,239,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $26,898,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of AY stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.79.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $323.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $6.16 Million Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/macquarie-group-ltd-takes-6-16-million-position-in-atlantica-yield-plc-ay.html.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.