Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 45.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,200,000 after acquiring an additional 685,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,316,000 after acquiring an additional 260,040 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 422.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Magellan Health by 2,618.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 47.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGLN shares. BidaskClub cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann cut Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

