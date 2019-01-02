MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Nomura raised MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $24.33 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 285,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.7% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 140,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.