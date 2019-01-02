Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,107 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 479,700 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNH opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

