Man Group plc Has $5.04 Million Position in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.14% of Sierra Bancorp worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $367.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $70,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,410.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

