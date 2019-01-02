Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.37. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 69,863 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

