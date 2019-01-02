Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of BMC Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 60.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after buying an additional 1,227,161 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 25.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 178,763 shares during the period.

BMCH opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.79 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $55,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

