Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.05 Million Position in Camden National Co. (CAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden National by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Camden National by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Carl John Soderberg bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.71 per share, with a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,867.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $106,017.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,550.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.80. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $47.86.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Camden National had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

