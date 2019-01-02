Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.15 Million Stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Health worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,316,000 after acquiring an additional 260,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 45.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,200,000 after acquiring an additional 685,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann downgraded Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/martingale-asset-management-l-p-has-1-15-million-stake-in-magellan-health-inc-mgln.html.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.