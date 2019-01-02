Materialise NV (MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.41 Million

Analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $55.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.95 million. Materialise posted sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $210.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.65 million to $210.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $240.15 million, with estimates ranging from $239.86 million to $240.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Materialise had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, KBC Securities cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.24 million, a PE ratio of -500.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Materialise has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Materialise by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 210,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Materialise by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.