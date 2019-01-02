MediBloc Hits Market Capitalization of $20.12 Million (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc has a total market cap of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.03909506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.04347591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00847028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.01310426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00137786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.01560746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00344520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MediBloc (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

