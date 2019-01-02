MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $52,843.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.03911081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.04269402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00845009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.01320325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00139236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.01562487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00342764 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.