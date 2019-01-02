Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $184.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the lowest is $183.00 million. Medpace reported sales of $112.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $697.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $695.47 million to $700.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $797.65 million, with estimates ranging from $782.70 million to $808.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.07 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 1,057,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Medpace by 5,087.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $29,230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 592.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

