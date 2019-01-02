Memex (OEE) Trading 25% Higher

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE) shares traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 141,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 183,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.18.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

