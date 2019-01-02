Mercury General (MCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mercury General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

MCY opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $905.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.06 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 21.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,441,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

