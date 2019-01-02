MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $40.89 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 824,765 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,229,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $220.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

