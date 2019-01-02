MetaMorph Market Cap Hits $328,529.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox and BitMart. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $328,529.00 and $26,035.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,293,632 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

