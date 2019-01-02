MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,042 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 124,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $117,826.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,126.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

