MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,540 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Synaptics worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $446,286.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

