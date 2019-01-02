MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of AIT opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $464,465.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

