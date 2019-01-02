Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Holdings Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 55.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,417,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 506,729 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 595,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,846,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,445,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,990,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 236,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,116,000 after buying an additional 50,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $565.58 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $521.79 and a twelve month high of $697.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The firm had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.82, for a total value of $1,569,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.21, for a total transaction of $268,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,029,675 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

