Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $95.70 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

