Midatech Pharma (MTP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 862,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 740% from the previous session’s volume of 102,744 shares.The stock last traded at $0.19 and had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Midatech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

