Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

MGEN has been the topic of several other reports. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.45. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, Director Thomas E. Hughes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,184.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 103,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

