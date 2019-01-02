Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.65. Approximately 503,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 499,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 85,595 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 457.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Price Up 5.3%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/mirati-therapeutics-mrtx-stock-price-up-5-3.html.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.