MIRQ (MRQ) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded down 47.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One MIRQ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIRQ has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. MIRQ has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIRQ alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001370 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About MIRQ

MIRQ is a coin. MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. MIRQ’s official website is mirq.io. MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN.

MIRQ Coin Trading

MIRQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIRQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIRQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIRQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIRQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.