Mitek Systems (MITK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. National Securities set a $18.00 price target on Mitek Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $412.93 million, a PE ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $29,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,878 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 250,585 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

