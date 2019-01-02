Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Tops $17.35 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00022453 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Binance and OKEx. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.02432788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00156756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00205410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025830 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, OKEx, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.